'KT Rama Rao Is A Political Illiterate', Says BJP MP D Arvind Slamming His Anti-CAA Stand

Amid the ongoing stir against the amended Citizenship Act, BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind slammed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao for his stand against the Act and called him "a political illiterate". Arvind further questioned Rao's status to level allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

'Does KTR even have a status?'

"What should we call KTR, he is a political illiterate, after Telangana Rashtra Samiti party came into power in Telangana, KTR came here and contested from Siricilla and won. Has he done anything on his own? Do you stay in public? We do not want to hear from him that what acts should BJP bring," said Arvind in a press conference. "Does KTR even has a status to level allegations against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah?" he asked.

The BJP leader's response has come after KTR said that there was no need to bring the Citizenship law, and asked the government to address more important issues in the country. The BJP leader made a personal attack on Rao stating, "You (KTR) and your sister (Kavitha) have made your father K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana Chief Minister) stay in a farmhouse only. Your father was a good leader when you and your sister were in America."

CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. However, in the aftermath of the passage of the CAA, violent protests were witnessed across the country. The process of implementing the amended Citizenship Act has started with Uttar Pradesh becoming the first state to start the implementation process after the center issued a gazette notification announcing that the CAA has come into effect from January 10, 2020.

