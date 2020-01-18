If CAA Is Passed, No State Can Say 'I Won't Implement', It's Unconstitutional: Kapil Sibal

Amid the ongoing anti-CAA protests in many parts of the country, Congress leader Kapil Sibal spoke at the ongoing Kerala Literature Festival and stated that no state can deny the implementation of the Citizenship Amendement Act as it has already been passed.

In his statement, Sibal said, " If CAA is passed, no state can say 'I will not implement it'. It is not possible and is unconstitutional."

Sibal's remark comes after the Punjab Congress government passed a resolution in the state Assembly against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). The resolution was moved by State Minister Brahm Mohindra in Congress-led Assembly. Punjab had called a two-day special Assembly session on Thursday and Friday.

"The CAA enacted by Parliament has caused countrywide anguish and social unrest with widespread protests all over the country. The state of Punjab also witnessed protests against this legislation, which were peaceful and involved all segments of our society," Mohindra said while reading out the resolution.

Shortly after passing a resolution against the bill, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had stated on Friday that his government is likely to approach the Supreme Court over the issue.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that the PM Modi-led government will have to make the necessary amendments to the CAA if it has to be implemented in Punjab and other states opposing the Act. Outside the state Assembly he said, "Like Kerala, our government will also approach the Supreme Court on the issue,"

Kerala Assembly passes anti-CAA resolution

Along with moving to the Supreme Court, earlier in the month, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution for not implementing the Act in the state and has also written to the central government regarding the same. Moreover, Vijayan has written to eleven state governments who are against CAA to follow the same pathway against the Act, but the governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called the resolution 'unconstitutional'. The LDF which rules the state has taken a firm stance against CAA and NRC, staging several protests across the state.

(Image Credit: PTI)