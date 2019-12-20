K'taka Home Minister Alleges Mangaluru Violence Was 'pre-planned' ;Curfew Extended

On Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed the Mangaluru anti-CAA protests that turned violent alleging that this was a 'pre-planned attack' involving people from the neighbouring state of Kerala as well. Bommai stated that protestors identified as Keralites also tried to set fire to a police station as well as damage public property. In order to maintain law and order situation in the city due to the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, curfew has been extended to entire Mangaluru, till December 22 midnight.

Karnataka Home Min Basavaraj Bommai on violence during protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Mangaluru: Violence in Mangaluru happened due to some traitors. Some people from neighbouring state Kerala are involved in this. Since last 4 days they were planning this. (19.12) pic.twitter.com/pOmO1KorWc — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

The City Police Commissioner PS Harsha addressed the Mangaluru violence as well as the Visvesvaraya Technological University(VTU) examinations that were scheduled on December 20 saying, "In view of the announcement of curfew and declaration of the holiday for schools and colleges in Mangaluru, VTU examinations scheduled on December 20 are postponed. The revised time table will be announced shortly."

2 people killed in Mangaluru protests

Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Mangaluru. Scores of people including historian Ramachandra Guha were detained in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, police said. Moreover, according to police sources said protesters tried to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed. The deceased were identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23). Police said earlier that the two persons were seriously injured during the protest and undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital here.

"As there was a fatal attack on the police, we had to use force.....two are seriously injured on the civilian side and until the last information that I have got, they are undergoing treatment at the ICU," Mangaluru city police Commissioner P S Harsha said.

