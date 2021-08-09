Kulgam Terror Attack: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh Visits Family Of Martyr Police Constable

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh paid a visit to the family of Police Constable Nissar Ahmad Wagay, who was killed in a terrorist assault in Kulgam on August 7. ADGP Sunil Kumar, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar, SSP Anantnag Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, CO IRP 17th Battalion Javid Iqbal, and other Anantnag district jurisdictional officers accompanied the DGP.

Dilbag Singh extended his condolences

Singh extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul's eternal rest after making the ultimate sacrifice of his life while on duty. He expressed this when engaging with the police constable's family, "The whole 'Police Pariwar' stands with the family and shares their grief and sorrow."

Terrorists opened fire on a police group in south Kashmir's Kulgam which killed Wagay, according to officials familiar with the situation. "Terrorists in the evening fired indiscriminately on a police party in Kulgam district. One policeman was injured in the attack & attained martyrdom. The area has been cordoned off," wrote the Kashmir police in a tweet.

Those responsible for attack will be punished

Nisar Ahmad died as a result of his injuries while being transported to the hospital. Political leaders have strongly condemned the act, with J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha calling it 'cowardly.' He said that he strongly condemns the dastardly attack on the security forces in Kulgam, which resulted in the killing of their courageous police jawan. He further stated that terrorists will never succeed in their evil plans, and also promised that those responsible for such horrible atrocities will be prosecuted.

Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, also conveyed her sorrow in a Twitter post. "Deeply saddened to hear about the policeman shot dead by militants in Kulgam today. Condolences to his family & may his soul rest in peace," she expressed her condolences to his family.

Terrorist attacks have increased in the Valley ahead of August 15th's Independence Day. A grenade explosion occurred in Old City Srinagar on August 5, two days after a cop and a civilian were hurt in a suspected terrorist attack in the same area. Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad, a police officer of the Criminal Investigation Department, was killed in a terrorist attack near his home in Nowgam on June 22.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)