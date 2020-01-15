The Debate
'I'm In Qatar': Kumar Vishwas Issues Cryptic Post Amid Frenetic Speculation He's BJP-bound

General News

Kumar Vishwas has clarified that he is currently out of India and there is no need to repeat the news that he is going to join BJP before every election.

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
kumar vishwas

Amid speculations that former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Kumar Vishwas may join BJP, he has on Wednesday clarified that he is currently out of India and there is no need to repeat the news before every election. It was widely specualted that Kumar Vishwas may join BJP ahead of the February 8 Delhi polls. The founding member of AAP, Vishwas had quit the party after a rife with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the style of functioning of the party. It was speculated before the Lok Sabha polls that Vishwas might campaign for  BJP in Delhi.

READ: Kejriwal, all his Cabinet colleagues to seek reelection from their existing seats

Earlier, it was also speculated that Vishwas will be given a Rajya Sabha ticket by the saffron party.  Since the time Vishwas had left the AAP, he is believed to be close to the BJP. While he has taken on AAP chief Kejriwal more than once, he has openly supported the government in many of its initiatives, including surgical strikes, which was questioned by AAP.

READ: Watch: Kumar Vishwas comments on the state of the police in Haryana

Vishwas taunts Kejriwal

On Wednesday, Vishwas also taunted Kejriwal and said that those who questioned the Army are now celebrating their valour. Referring to the upcoming Delhi Polls, Vishwas' comment came after Kejriwal in a Twitter post said that he salutes the courage and determination of the Indian Army. Kejriwal said he is grateful for every soldier on the army day. 

READ: Hyderabad Horror: Kumar Vishwas outraged over Telangana Min's statement blaming victim

READ: Kumar Vishwas to Mamata Banerjee: At least spare ISRO & our scientists

Published:

