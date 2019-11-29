Hyderabad Horror: Kumar Vishwas Outraged Over Telangana Min's Statement Blaming Victim

Soon after the shocking reaction of Telangana Home MInister over the murder of 27-year-old doctor in Hyderabad, Kumar Vishwas has criticised the minister. Taking to Twitter, the former Aam Aadmi Party leader said that we choose these people as our leaders and then cry ''what will happen to this nation". He also took a jibe on voters saying that we continue to vote on the basis of caste, religion and region.

Here is his tweet:

Shocking reaction from Hyderabad Minister

In a shocking response to the gruesome murder of a 27-year old doctor in Hyderabad, the state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, on Friday blamed the victim for calling her sister instead of the police. He said that in spite of being educated the doctor failed to alert the police. He further alleged that had she called the police, she may have been safe as the police response to calls within 3-4 minutes. He also said that the accused will be punished.

Clarifying that he was not victim-blaming, he called the victim as his daughter. He also said that he will ensure justice and stringent punishment against the killers. He, however, maintained that 100 number could have been dialled but she called her sister as she was in a panic situation.

Postmortem report

Republic TV on Friday has accessed exclusive details of the preliminary postmortem report. The report states that the victim was murdered after kerosene was poured on her. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a blanket and set ablaze. Sources report that the kerosene is allegedly a main lead in the case, indicating at the lorry driver's alleged involvement and more men's alleged involvement.

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

