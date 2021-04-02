Kumbh Mela 2021: Uttarakhand Govt Issues New Guidelines As COVID Cases Surge

New COVID-19 guidelines have been issued in relation to the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, which commenced on April 1, Thursday and is slated to go on only for a month, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the new guidelines, only people with a negative RT-PCR test report will be allowed to take part in the Kumbh Mela. The report should not be older than 72 hours and should be carried along by everyone, including those who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, every time while visiting between April 1-30.

"From April 1-30, SOPs will have to be followed strictly. Documents will be verified at entry points for outsiders. No such requirement is needed for locals," the concerned authority stated. READ | Underground cabling project inaugurated in Kumbh Mela area near Haridwar

All entry points of Uttarakhand have been equipped with testing facilities, and If tested positive, there have been made arrangements for isolation as well.

COVID-appropriate behaviour mandatory

The authorities have made it mandatory for the devotees to comply with COVID appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing at all time and sanitizing your hand with sanitiser or soap at regular intervals. Sanitiser dispensers have been placed all across for this purpose. Anybody found flouting norms will be subjected to penalties.

The new guidelines were issued after around 32 people tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 tally in Uttarakhand

Cases are at an all-time high in Uttarakhand. In the last 24 hours, 364 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported, swelling the total count of active cases to 2400 while the cumulative positive cases stand at 100911. Haridwar has been the major contributor to the numbers.

Keeping in mind this, the Maha Kumbh held on the banks of Haridwar every 12 years has been cut short to just one month. In normal circumstances, the Kumbh lasts for nearly 4 months.

(Credits-PTI)