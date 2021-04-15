Kumbh Mela: Over 1,700 Test Positive For COVID-19 Between April 10-14 In The Region

To further worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country, over 1,700 devotees tested positive in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area. Between April 10 to 14 approx 2,36,751 tests had been conducted, out of which 1,701 tested positive, and many others were developing symptoms, after which the Niranjani Akhada on Thursday has announced the end of the Kumbh Mela on April 17, and urged other akhadas to do the same.

In view of the deteriorating situation due to #COVID19, #KumbhMela has concluded for us. Main shahi snan is over & many from our Akhara are showing symptoms of coronavirus: Ravindra Puri, Secretary of Niranjani Akhara — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

Kumbh Mela: COVID norms go for a toss

A total of 1,701 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. The numbers include both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test reports of devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups) over the five-day period in the entire Mela Kshetra extending from Haridwar to Devprayag, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said. Medical workers conducted 2,36,751 tests over the five-day period in the mela site. Officials have ruled out cutting short the Kumbh Mela, which is set to last till April 30.

A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing face masks and social distancing. Despite their best efforts, the police could not impose the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the seers of akharas and the ash-smeared ascetics thronging Har Ki Pairi ghat on the two major bathing days due to severe time constraints. As seers were averse to undergoing RT-PCR tests till the Mesh Sankranti Shahi Snan of April 14, both testing and inoculation in the Kumbh Kshetra including the areas allocated to the akharas are likely to be stepped up in the coming days, Jha said.

Visuals from Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri ghat for Shahi Snan or royal bath showed thousands flock the ghat mask-less, with all social distancing going for a toss. Moreover, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat slammed comparisons between Kumbha and the Markaz event which has been a superspreader event, requesting all devotees to wear masks and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal said that they are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour but it is difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats. The IG added that a stampede-like situation may arise if they would try to enforce social distancing.

(Credits-PTI)