Kumbh Mela Returnees Must Undergo RT-PCR Test & Home Quarantine: Check State-wise Orders

The ongoing Kumbh Mela has been at the centre of controversy amid fears that it could be a super spreader event, with lakhs of devotees attending it amid exponential surge in COVID-19 cases. In light of the same, several states have issued directives for people returning from the grand congregation in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, to control the alarming rise in positive cases. Various states including Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Odisha have made RT-PCR test and home quarantine mandatory for those returning from Kumbh.

Madhya Pradesh

The residents of Madhya Pradesh who visited the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, will have to undergo home quarantine after returning to the state. The government has directed district administrations to collect details of those returning from the Kumbh Mela and ensure that they self-isolate or are quarantined.

The order issued by Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora also directs district officials to provide a dedicated phone number on which people can give information about pilgrims returning from the Kumbh.

Odisha

The Odisha government has also ordered a 14-day home quarantine for all Kumbh returnees apart from RT-PCR tests before entering the state. The people whose entries were registered with the Uttarakhand government for participating in Kumbh Mela will be personally tracked and their health condition will be monitored, the order stated.

Delhi

Following the suit, Delhi has also made 14-day home quarantine mandatory for those returning from the grand event. An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev stated that all Kumbh returnees must home quarantine themselves for 14 days on arrival to the city. Moreover, residents who attended the gathering between April 4 and April 17 are required to upload their details on a link provided on the Delhi government website within 24 hours.

Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked the Kumbh Mela returnees to undergo an RT-PCR test before entering their respective cities and villages. Speaking to reporters in Jamnagar, the CM informed that collectors of all districts in Gujarat have been directed to enforce security checking to prevent their entry in their hometowns without undergoing an RT-PCR test. Officials have been directed to isolate those people who test positive for COVID-19, he added.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela at Haridwar to get themselves quarantined and get tested for coronavirus infection. "Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their COVID negative test report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

PM Modi appeals for curtailment of Kumbh

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed that the grand festival should now be concluded in a symbolic manner to control the COVID-19 crisis. Upholding PM Modi’s request, various congregation of seers exited the Kumbh or agreed for symbolic observance of the Kumbh.

In view of the pandemic, the duration of Kumbh Mela has already been curtailed this year to 30 days. In normal circumstances, the event is held for nearly four months from mid-January to April once every 12 years.