Kumbh Mela Returnees To Stay In Home-quarantine For 14 Days, Else Legal Action: Delhi Govt

As Delhi is recording a daily spike in COVID-19 cases, the Government has made it mandatory for Kumbh Mela returnees to get themselves home quarantined for 14-days. The order was passed on Saturday with a warning of legal action under the Disaster Management Act if protocol not followed. In the last five days, more than 1,700 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Haridwar's Kumbh Mela.

The order passed by the government has asked those who visited the Mela between April 4 and 17 to upload their details provided on Delhi government website within 24 hours. It further added that those who are going to visit the Kumbh Mela between April 18 and April 30 are directed to fill in the details before leaving. The action has been taken to easily trace the visitors and not let the infection spread further. If anyone doesn't fill in the details then they will be sent to the institutional quarantine for two weeks.

Kumbh Mela in Haridwar

More than 1,700 people in Haridwar's Kumbh Mela tested positive for COVID-19. The head of the Maha Nirvani Akhara, Mahamandaleshwar Kapil Dev from Madhya Pradesh who visited Kumbh Mela died due to COVID-19. He was admitted to hospital however he lost his life on Tuesday. One of the largest naga sanyasi akhada, Niranjani Akhada announced that they will leave the Kumbh Mela amid growing COVID-19 cases in Haridwar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to top seers - Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhada and appealed for a "symbolic" "shahi snan" (royal bath). In response to this, the Juna Akhada devotee said that saving lives is sacred and he will also appeal to not gather for the ritual bath. He further assured that people will be asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

Delhi is reporting disturbing COVID-19 cases with 24,000 new coronavirus positives and 143 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Arvind Kejriwal said that every fourth person in the national capital is testing positive and the situation is very serious. He also added that the city is running out of beds, oxygen, and Remdesivir.