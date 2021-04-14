'Kumbh To Continue As Per Schedule, No Information Of It Being Cut Short', Says Official

After a massive crowd emerged at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12, rumours were rife that the Uttarakhand government is in talks with the religious leaders to cut short Kumbh on account of the growing COVID-19 infection. Now, an official has come forward to put these rumours on hold by stating that the event will continue as per the schedule and there has been no discussion to cut it short.

District Magistrate of Haridwar and Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat said, "The Kumbh Mela used to begin in January, but in view of the COVID situation, the State government decided to start it in April this time. The Centre's SOP has asserted that due to the present situation, the duration would be reduced but I have no information of it being curtailed."

The mela, which is being held between April 1 to 30 this year, has been witnessing devotees gathering in massive numbers amid a surge in cases. The 'third snan' which took place today, April 14, witnessed a staggering crowd of 13,51,631 devotees. Ahead of the 'third snan', Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat had requested all devotees to wear masks and adhere to all social distancing guidelines ahead of the 'Third Snan', after facing backlash for visuals that showed thousands flock the ghat mask-less, with all social distancing going for a toss.

Talking about the visuals, Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal said that they are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour but it is difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats. He had also added that a stampede-like situation may arise if they would try to enforce social distancing.

In the last 24 hours, Uttarakhand hit a record single-day spike with 1,953 fresh COVID-19 cases.

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, with 1,84,372 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 13 lakh mark, which comprises 9.84 per cent of the country's total infections. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India's cumulative caseload stands at 1,38,73,825, of which 1,23,36,036 recovered while the rest succumbed to the infection.

