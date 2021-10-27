Kyrgyzstan's Security Council Secy Meets NSA Doval For Strategic Dialogue On Afghanistan

In a significant development, India and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism and defence to address common threats and security issues arising from the situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban's conquest on August 15, 2021. During the first strategic dialogue between the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Lieutenant General Marat Imankulov and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the two sides welcomed intentions to enhance bilateral security cooperation between competent authorities.

While converging views on Afghanistan, the two sides 'held a discussion on threats and challenges facing both countries as well as the regional security environment, with special reference to Afghanistan', ANI reported.

India-Kyrgyzstan Strategic Dialogue

Lieutenant General Marat Imankulov, during his maiden bilateral strategic visit to the country, met with NSA Doval and vouched to address common issues spewing from the Afghanistan crisis and acknowledged similarity of views in terms of counter-terrorism, combatting radicalisation, narcotics control and defence cooperation. The dialogue holds relevance in view of the country's endeavour to step up cooperation with the Central Asian countries on regional security, especially since August 15, 2021.

The strategic dialogue with Kyrgyzstan was conducted days ahead of India hosting a meeting of National Security Advisors (NSAs) of countries in the region, including Pakistan and China, to deliberate on the situation in Afghanistan. Marking the first meeting to be convened by India since the Taliban took over the capital of Kabul, the meet will be attended by dignitaries of Iran, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Seemingly in no rush to recognise the current dispensation in Kabul, the country has not invited the Taliban Cabinet to the meeting of National Security Advisors.

India's effort to deepen bilateral ties with Central Asian Countries

On October 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kyrgyzstan, making his first visit to the Central Asian country as the EAM. In addition to meeting with President Sadyr Japarov, he held bilateral talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev, EAM Jaishankar stated that India had promised to fund Kyrgyzstan's development projects with a USD 200 million Line of Credit. Marking EAM Jaishankar three-nation visit as a continuation of the country's increasing engagement with the nation's 'extended neighbourhood', he further learnt developments in Afghanistan and the aftermath in Kazakhstan and Armenia as well.

