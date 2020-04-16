COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0: Labour Ministry Extends Date Of Filing ECR For March To May 15

In the view of the prevailing lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis, the Labour Ministry on Wednesday announced the extension of the filing of the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for wage month March 2020 to May 15. According to reports, the decision is aimed at providing relief to employers of establishments that have disbursed wages for March 2020 and an incentive for wage payment during the crisis.

According to an official release by the Labour Ministry, the due date for March was ordinarily April 15, and a grace period of 30 days has been allowed to establishments covered under EPF & MP Act 1952 to remit the contributions and administrative charges due for the month. Reportedly, the employers disbursing the wages for March will not only get relief by the extension, but they can also avoid liability of interest and penalty if they remit on or before May 15.

Further, as per the release, this is keeping in mind the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) objective to prevent disruption in employment and ensure earning to employees. Reportedly, the move will benefit six lakh establishments to file ECRs without default by paying salary to around five crore employees.

India extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 11,933 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,197 active cases. While 392 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,344 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)