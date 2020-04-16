Andhra Pradesh Govt Sets Up 471 New Rythu Bazars For Farmers Amid COVID-19 Lockodwn

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up additional 471 temporary Rythu Bazars in the state. These bazars are government-run vegetable markets where farmers sell vegetables directly to consumers.

According to the CMO in an official release, the bazars increase the availability of essentials in abundance to citizens in every corner of the state. Further, it also helps in ensuring that the farmers get fair prices for their products and no cases of distress selling are reported. Moreover, around 451 APSRTC buses are reported to have been converted into Mobile Rythu Bazars, ensuring that the essential items reach every remote area.

In its release, the CMO stated that 25% of the products are being sold through the doorstep delivery system. It further stated that the process of onboarding logistical partners is underway and an app will soon be launched for the same. Apart from this, the district committees are fixing prices for 10 essential commodities such as rice, four varieties of dal, three varieties of oil and vegetables.

Measures to maintain social distancing

In order to maintain social distancing at the bazars, the officials are using permanent paint and lime powder to draw marks across all the Rythu markets. As per reports, the demarcations were made following the guidelines for social distancing in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

AP govt mulls over setting Janata Bazars

The Andhra Pradesh government is mulling to set up 22,000 YSR Janata Bazars to ensure the delivery of essential products in villages and towns across the state. According to reports, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a discussion with the government officials and asked them to identify the spots where the bazars could be set up.

As per reports, the chief minister has also asked the officials to strengthen the cold storage and processing networks in the agriculture sector in order to support the setting up of the bazaars. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up over 700 decentralised procurement centers across the state to help the farmers during the lockdown.

(With ANI Inputs; Image Source: ANI)