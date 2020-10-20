LAC Faceoff: Ahead Of 8th Round Of Talks, India Considers 'confidential' Proposal By China

As the stage is set for the eighth round of talks between India and China to resolve the border row along the LAC, India is considering a proposal given by China to reduce tensions. The details of the proposal are being kept highly confidential as the sources in the Defence Ministry indicated. The seventh round of military and diplomatic talks remained inconclusive and the status quo is maintained along the LAC as decided by both the countries after the sixth round of dialogue that concluded on September 21.

India firm on complete disengagement

The officials suggested that it cannot be revealed what China has proposed and authorities are yet to take a final call on the proposal but it is being discussed on the military and diplomatic level. India has been firm on complete disengagement and de-escalation by China on all stand-off points but no consensus was reached. The last military-level talks were held on October 12.

The meeting went on for more than 11 hours and China was told to take back all deployments and maintain the status quo ante of April-May. The deadlocks could not be resolved in the meeting. Soon after the delegation returned, China sent a proposal which is being dealt with in the top hierarchy. India intends to resolve the matter peacefully and China also agreed to co-operate for the same as put forth in the joint statement issued after the talks.

The LAC standoff

India and China are in a standoff at Ladakh with around 50,000 soldiers on both sides along the LAC. India and China now look set to maintain forward deployment at the border through Ladakh’s harsh weather conditions. The Indian Army is well equipped with winter clothing, shelters and medical facilities.

The date for the next round of talks is yet to be finalised but the agenda for India remains to push China for complete disengagement of troops from all the friction points. However, the Indian Army is strong on the strategically important hold points in the region, yet it believes in the peaceful resolution of tension through dialogue. External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar had said last week that India and China are engaged in talks to resolve the border standoff, adding that what is going on is confidential. Moreover, he said that if peace and tranquility will not be maintained, the relation between both countries will be deeply disturbed.

