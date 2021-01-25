LAC Row: India-China Agree To 10th Military-level Talks At Earliest After 'positive Talks'

After completing 9 rounds of border talks between the India-China Army, the Indian Army Monday, issued a joint press release stating that 'practical and constructive' talks were held between the two sides which met on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border. The two sides have agreed to early disengagement of the frontline troops and maintain momentum dialogue and negotiation. It has also been agreed that the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting will be held at an early date.

The 9th round of India-China talks was held on Sunday after a gap of over two-and-half months, specifically focusing on ways to move forward on the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as thousands of their troops remained deployed at friction points under freezing conditions. Close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides have been holding on to their ground and showing readiness for a long-haul, amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution. Sunday's talks took place nearly two weeks after India handed back to China a soldier of the People's Liberation Army after apprehending him at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

Five rounds of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) talks have been completed between the two sides. India has maintained the issue cropped up because China has not abided by agreements while India has been respecting and observing the Line of Actual Control by not bringing forces to LAC. Meanwhile, China has maintained that its border troops committed to maintaining peace in the China-Indian border region, urging India to meet China halfway and refrain from any unilateral actions.

Moreover, the two countries' foreign ministers have reached to a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage, while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. Over time, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.

