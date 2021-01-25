Delhi Police Allows Only 5000 Tractors For Farmers' R-Day Rally; Read All Conditions Here

On Monday, the Delhi Police laid down conditions for the tractor rally of farmers scheduled on January 26 in protest against the three farm laws passed by Parliament. Earlier, the police permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha have been asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Moreover, the Delhi Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the rally on Republic Day from noon to 5 pm.
Read: Farmers Assure 'no Unwanted Elements' In Republic Day Tractor Parade; Put Onus On Govt
Here are conditions imposed by Delhi Police:
- The organizers shall take necessary permission from various agencies including the Delhi Fire Service and carry their original copy to show them to any police officer on demand
- The organizers should make arrangements for drinking water, first aid, and firefighting equipment on the route of the rally
- The organizers should ensure the deployment of 2500 volunteers on the route of the rally
- There should be no obstruction to the other road users and no replacement of tractors will be allowed
- The organizers should ensure that the traffic marshals are deployed on all stretches to assist the traffic police
- The organizers should ensure that emergency vehicles, police vehicles, and movement of essential goods and services are given passage on priority
- No violation of traffic or any other laws should take place during the rally
- Guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic should be followed
- Metal rods cannot be used for flags or banners. The dimensions of flags shall be 9 feet by 6 feet or smaller
- Any participant in the rally should not display any objectionable flag, banner, or poster
- The organizer should ensure that no participant of the rally shall act in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state, not cause any damage to public property and not assault any government servant on duty
- No loudspeaker or public address system will be used during the rally without specific permission from the competent authority of the concerned district
- The organizers should ensure that the participants shall not consume any intoxicating substance or drugs
- No trolleys, bullock carts, cycle rickshaws, hand-driven carts, and animals should not be brought to the rally
- Permission for the rally can be withdrawn if the participants indulge in disorderly or violent behaviour
- No firecrackers or combustible material shall be used during the rally
- No weapons such as firearms, swords, spears, and lathis shall be carried
- Permission for the rally will be deemed invalid owing to VIP/VVIP movement or any other emergency
Read: As Farmers' Gear Up For R-Day, Agri Min Reiterates PM's Assurance Of Doubling Incomes
Read: Punjab CM Hits Out At 'ignorant' AAP Over Allegations Of Collusion With BJP On Farm Laws