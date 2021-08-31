Ladakh MP Inaugurates Indian Army-built Road At 18,600 Feet Connecting Leh To Pangong

BJP’s Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inaugurated a strategically important road built by the Indian Army connecting Zingral to Tangtse via Kela. The road has been built by the Indian Army at 18,600 feet high altitude and is set to play a great role in the development of the area. The road will significantly reduce 41 km to reach the famous tourist spot Pangong lake.

Ladakh MP inaugurates road built by Army at 18,600 ft

Sharing the update, Ladakh MP Jamyang took to his official Twitter handle to tweet a video of the inauguration ceremony. At the ceremony, Lt. Gen PGK Menon General Officer Commanding 14th Corp, The road has been constructed by the 58 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army.

A strategically important road connecting Leh to Pangong via Kela pass at the altitude of 18600ft. constructed by 58 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army was inaugrated by @jtnladakh in presence of Lt. Gen. @MenonPgk GoC 14th Corp, @yakzee_tashi, @StanChosphel.@firefurycorps @adgpi pic.twitter.com/lOrgnsuOB4 — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) August 31, 2021

On the inauguration, the Indian Army said in a statement, "The strategically important road will reduce 41KM travel from Leh (Zingral to Tangtse) to reach Pangong Lake crossing Kela Pass of 18600 feet height connecting Lchagri Gyamtso Lake and Tharuk Village."

The Army further said that the road will play a significant role in improving the socio-economic status of the people of Ladakh's Lalok Region in the future, as it would attract tourists for a variety of reasons, including the world's highest tourist motorable road, medicinal plants such as Sanjoeevni, snow sport activities, nomadic livestock, a lake, and other attractions.

"During the inaugural function held at Kela Top at the altitude of 18600 feet, MP Namgyal applauded the dedication of Indian Army especially 58 Engineer Regiment for connecting this road within two months and also highlights the seriousness of the government of India towards the creation of Border Infrastructures especially roads and bridges," added the army.

The statement read, that MP Namgyal also congratulated the people of Lalok Region, Tourists, and other travellers for this new road reducing 41km to arrive Famous Pangong Lake.

World's first movable theatre at the highest altitude

Earlier, in another development, a mobile digital movie theatre was set up in Ladakh on Saturday, making it the highest altitude cinema theatre in the world. The mobile digital movie theatre is one of its kind and built at such a high altitude. People can now throng into the sheltered theatre to watch movies. The theatre inaugurated on Saturday is based at the height of 11,562 feet, making Ladakh the first place to have a theatre at such an altitude. The movie theatre is based in the Paldan area of Leh in Ladakh. People of Ladakh are happy to have their first digital theatre in the region.

