A total of 186 officers including 151 gentlemen cadets, and 35 women cadets were inducted into the Indian Army on Saturday, October 29 after a Passing Out Parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Notably, 36 foreign country cadets also passed out.

186 Officer Cadets passed out from Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai today. 36 foreign country Cadets also passed out. Lt Gen Batoo Tshering, Chief Operation Officer-Royal Bhutan Army reviewed the Passing Out Parade. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD @DIAV20 @PIB_India @artrac_ia pic.twitter.com/vPqHR43pK4 — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) October 29, 2022

Lt Harveen Kaur, whose husband Major KPS Kahlon had laid down his life in the line of duty, took it upon herself to adorn the uniform by joining the Officers’ Training Academy in Chennai. Notably, after 11 months of rigorous training, she has been commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army. Cadet Harveen Kaur Kahlon preferred to follow in the footsteps of her husband Major KPS Kahlon who passed away in 2019. Major KPS Kahlon was an artillery officer of the 129 SATA Regiment.

Cadet Harveen Kahlon, whose husband Maj KPS Kahlon had laid down his life in the line of duty, took it upon herself to adorn the uniform by joining the Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai. After 11 months of training, she has been commissioned as an officer: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/TXeGCE76Lj — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

On Friday, Harleen Kahlon's son Anhadbir Singh reached the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai to see his mother getting commissioned into the Indian Army. In a video on Twitter, she could be seen being asked about her feelings about joining the Army and she said her late husband would be proud of her. When asked if it's 'nationhood or motherhood' for her, Lt Harveen replied it will be nationhood first for her, and that the country would come even before her son.

Anhadbir Singh has reached OFFICER TRAINING ACADEMY at Chennai to see his mother

LADY CADET HARVEEN KAUR getting commissioned into #IndianArmy. His father



MAJOR KPS KAHLON

129 SATA



was immortalized while serving the nation in 2019.#FreedomisnotFree few pay #CostofWar. pic.twitter.com/yvkNQH4aQl — Vikas Manhas (@37VManhas) October 28, 2022

Lt Harveen Kaur shares her thought on being Commissioned into #IndianArmy today. She preferred to find the footsteps of her husband Major KPS Kahlon who passed away in the year 2019. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD @MinistryWCD @drajaykumar_ias @DefenceMinIndia @smritiirani @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/GwUgsS7pKr — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) October 29, 2022

The Passing Out Parade was reviewed by the Royal Bhutan Army Chief Operation Officer Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering. He complimented cadets at the academy and exhorted them to adhere to the military values of selfless service and strive for excellence in their endeavors.

Lt Rigzin Chorol commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army

Lt Rigzin Chorol (32) has been also commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army after passing out from the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Her husband Rigzin Khandap died of cardiac arrest when her son was four months old. He was serving in the Ladakh Scout third Battalion.

Speaking to reporters, Lt Rigzin Chorol said, "My journey started from the day I decided to join Officers Training Academy. My husband served the Nation for so many years and it was his dream to become an officer so I decided to join the organisation. We have trained rigorously for 11 months. It was extremely difficult for me to stay away from my child. I took this decision for the benefit of my child."