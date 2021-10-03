Lakhimpur Kheri Incident: MoS Ajay Mishra Denies Son's Involvement; 'BJP Workers Lynched'

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Sunday said that his son was not present at the place of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and alleged that three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and a driver were beaten to death by some "elements in farmers' protest".

"Three BJP members, one driver was beaten to death by some elements in farmers' protest in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri. My son was not present at the place of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident; have video evidence," the MoS was quoted as saying by PTI.

"My son was present at the venue of the (deputy chief minister's) event and thousands of people, officers of the administration and police were present there. All through, I was accompanying the deputy chief minister," Misha said.

He alleged that stones were pelted on BJP workers' car which overturned. "Two persons came under it and died. BJP workers were lynched after this," he said.

Two farmers dead after allegedly run over by car

Violence broke out after two vehicles reportedly ran over a group of protesting farmers, who were demonstrating against Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at Tikonia-Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri.

At least two farmers were dead in the incident. "2 persons were brought dead to the hospital. One Tajinder Singh sustained injuries. He was given first aid, but his condition is serious. We are referring him to another hospital," a doctor of Lakhimpur Kheri district hospital said.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that several farmers were injured in the incident. They also set two vehicles on fire and allegedly thrashed some passengers.

The farmers had assembled there to oppose UP Deputy CM's visit to Banbirpur, which is a native village of MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra. Meanwhile, in the backdrop of recent violence, Maurya's visit to Banbirpur has been cancelled.

Politicians demand strict action

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the sacrifice of farmers will not go in vain. "Those who remain silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre are already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain -- 'Long live Kisan Satyagraha'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has demanded a judicial probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. "The guilty should be booked for murder. We also demand the immediate resignation of the Union Minister of State for Home," she said.