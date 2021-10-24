Lakhimpur Violence: BKU Calls For Nationwide Protest On Oct 26, Seeks MoS Mishra's Arrest

Intensifying its protest, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) has called for a nationwide protest on October 26 seeking Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra's arrest. Issuing instructions to its cadres, BKU urged them to stage protests against district offices on Tuesday. Farmers have demanded both Ajay Mishra and Ashish Mishra's arrest in connection to the Lakhimpur violence in which 8 (4 farmers, 3 BJP workers and 1 journalist) were killed.

BKU calls for nationwide strike

Farmers' rail roko

Recently, on Monday, farmers held a nationwide ‘rail roko' agitation squatting on rail tracks in Punjab's Devi Dasspura village, Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar. Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that rail traffic was not disrupted anywhere and the protest was peaceful. Farmers have demanded for Union MoS Ajay Mishra's resignation, over the speculations of him influencing the probe against his son.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that their leaders were detained and arrested at several places during their six-hour 'rail roko' protest. The SKM warned that protests will be intensified further if "its demands for justice in Lakhimpur Kheri massacre are not met". The umbrella body of farmer unions, spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agriculture laws, said more than 290 trains were reportedly affected and over 40 trains cancelled.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 was imposed throughout the district. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.

With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. A CJI-led SC bench pulled up the UP police for its probe observing ''We feel that you are dragging your feet' and 'why only four statements were recorded if 44 witnesses were there'.