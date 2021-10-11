Lakhimpur Violence Case: MoS Home's Son Ashish Mishra Sent To 3-day Police Custody

In a major update in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been remanded to three-day police custody from October 12 to October 15, Prosecution Advocate SP Yadav said. He will be quizzed by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the case.

"Ashish Mishra has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions," Advocate Yadav said, adding that conditions were medical test will be done, he will not be harassed and officials will speak to him from distance.

As per the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) statement, accused Ashish Mishra, who is known as 'Monu Bhaiya' in the area, mowed down farmers and even opened fire at them. However, the MoS' son has denied all the charges.

Ashish Misra was arrested on Saturday by UP SIT for his alleged violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist died. "Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, was arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court," DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur, had said.

Soon after his arrest he was sent to judicial custody and placed under quarantine in district jail. "Initially, inmates are kept in isolation, away from the main barrack. Jail food is being given to him. The quarantine period is of 14 days and his (medical) tests will be done," an official had said.

A nine-member team headed by Depuy Inspector General of Police Upendra Agarh has been formed to probe the FIR lodged against Ashish and others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Lakhimpur Violence

Eight people died in the violence that erupted in the UP district on October 3. It has been alleged that Ashish mowed down protesting farmers and allegedly shot one. In retaliation, farmers pelted stones and killed three people- two BJP workers and a driver. A journalist also died in the incident. However, both Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ajay Mishra have refuted allegations.