Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Kaushal Kishore Asks Opposition To Support UP Govt's 'fair Probe'

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore on Monday called the UP government's investigation in the Lakhimpur Violence fair and urged the opposition to not give any provocative statements until the truth comes out. The UP government and the farmers union on Monday reached an agreement over the violence that erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri in which 8 people died including 4 farmers.

UP govt on Monday, announced that it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families who lost their lives in Lakhimpur on Sunday. Addressing a joint press conference flanked by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar added that Rs 10 lakhs will be given to the injured, a govt job for families' kin and probe headed by a retired High Court judge.

Urging the opposition to support, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said, "The UP govt is conducting a fair investigation into this. The Opposition should also support us in this & no one should give provoking statements till the truth comes out. It shouldn't be exaggerated or politicised."

It is pertinent to mention here that despite the agreements between the UP state government and the farmers' body, the opposition has rejected it and leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Navjot Sindhu, and more have been detained by the UP Police when they were en route to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the keens of farmers who lost their lives in violence.

What led to violence in Lakhimpur-Kheri

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the three agricultural Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend, one of the farmers was shot dead allegedly by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni. Two farmers were killed after his car ran over them. Prior to the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to this, farmers began stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver.

The bodies of the four farmers were kept at the spot itself as farm leaders said that last rites will not be performed until their demands are met. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra's removal from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters.

However, opposition parties rejected the agreements between the state government and the farmers. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal slammed the Yogi Adityanath government and rejected the court-monitored inquiry into the case.

Apart from this, various opposition leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Navjot Sidhu were also detained who were en route to Lakhimpur to meet the kind of the deceased farmers despite section 144 in the state. Not only this but Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was also kept under house arrest. Even Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa was detained who was on his way to Lakhimpur along with other Congress leaders.

