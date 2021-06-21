Last Updated:

Lakshadweep Administration Denies Plan To Shift Jurisdiction From Kerala To Karnataka HC

The Lakshadweep administration rubbished a report which suggested that it is mulling shifting its legal jurisdiction from the Kerala High Court to Karnataka HC.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Lakshadweep, Kerala HC

Image: Twitter


On Sunday night, the Lakshadweep administration rubbished a report which suggested that it is mulling shifting its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court. PTI had reported this proposal was mooted after 23 applications including 11 writ petitions were filed against the decisions taken by the Union Territory's administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Speaking to ANI, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali made it clear that no such proposal was under consideration. As per Article 241 of the Constitution, only the Parliament has the power to shift the jurisdiction of a High Court. 

Opposition seeks withdrawal of controversial decisions

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020 thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Defending the contentious rules, the Lakshadweep Collector claimed that the administration wished to develop the Union Territory as the next Maldives. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all their concerns will be addressed. 

READ | Lakshadweep: Protesters observe 'black day' as administrator Praful Khoda Patel visits UT

Speaking to the media on May 31, BJP leader AP Abdullakutty remarked, "A Lakshadweep delegation met BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah. We thoroughly discussed the current situation of Lakshadweep. We raised the point that this is all false propaganda made by Communists, Congress and Muslim fanatics of the mainland especially Kerala. They are innocent people who are worried. Amit Shah said, 'Don't worry. We are with the people of Lakshadweep. We will solve all their worries'. This is the Home Minister and Naddaji's response."

Here are some of their concerns: 

  • Easing stringent Standard Operating Procedure for COVID-19 led to a rise in COVID-19 cases to the extent that Lakshadweep has the highest test positivity rate
  • The Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act has been notified by the administration which paves the way for preventive detention in a place that records the least number of crimes
  • Unemployment has increased manifold after hundreds of people working for the government including 200 marine protection watchers, over 193 contract employees of the Tourism department, and over 190 employees of other departments have been laid off
  • The draft Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation seeking to ban the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products infringes the right of the locals to adequate means of livelihood
  • New amendments consist of "unconstitutional rules" such as barring people with two children to contest polls or work in Panchayats
  • The destruction of fishing sheds and tools of local fishermen under the Coast Guard policy without giving them any notice plunges them into poverty

READ | Lakshadweep: 3 office bearers of BJP's Minicoy Island unit resign amid political chaos
READ | PIL against Lakshadweep Admin's draft reform dismissed; Kerala HC relief for Aisha Sultana
READ | Lakshadweep's Aisha Sultana eyes 'justice' in sedition case; 'did nothing against India'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND