Lakshadweep Administration Denies Plan To Shift Jurisdiction From Kerala To Karnataka HC

On Sunday night, the Lakshadweep administration rubbished a report which suggested that it is mulling shifting its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court. PTI had reported this proposal was mooted after 23 applications including 11 writ petitions were filed against the decisions taken by the Union Territory's administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Speaking to ANI, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali made it clear that no such proposal was under consideration. As per Article 241 of the Constitution, only the Parliament has the power to shift the jurisdiction of a High Court.

News about shifting of jurisdiction from Kerala to Karnataka is baseless & is devoid of truth. There's no proposal of Lakshadweep Administration to shift its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court: S Asker Ali, Secy IPR & District Collector, Lakshadweep — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Opposition seeks withdrawal of controversial decisions

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020 thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Defending the contentious rules, the Lakshadweep Collector claimed that the administration wished to develop the Union Territory as the next Maldives. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all their concerns will be addressed.

Speaking to the media on May 31, BJP leader AP Abdullakutty remarked, "A Lakshadweep delegation met BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah. We thoroughly discussed the current situation of Lakshadweep. We raised the point that this is all false propaganda made by Communists, Congress and Muslim fanatics of the mainland especially Kerala. They are innocent people who are worried. Amit Shah said, 'Don't worry. We are with the people of Lakshadweep. We will solve all their worries'. This is the Home Minister and Naddaji's response."

Here are some of their concerns: