Lalitpur Gang-rape Case: NCPCR Team To Visit Victim & Family, Will Collect Facts For Probe

Taking cognisance of the Lalitpur rape case, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday informed that a team will be deployed to Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur to probe the incident. In the incident that sent shockwaves across the nation, a 13-year-old was alleged raped by four men over three days and again by the SHO of a police station. In the latest development, three FSL teams are presently deployed at the crime site and are checking the station in-charge's room. The teams will also meet the victim and her family later in the day.

Noting that the case has been taken seriously, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo tweeted, “I have formed a joint team after discussing with the chairman of the State Children’s Commission, Devendra Sharma, which will visit Lalitpur tomorrow (May 5) and collect the facts after meeting the victim and the family."

ललितपुर,उत्तर प्रदेश में पुलिसकर्मी द्वारा बच्चे के साथ यौन शोषण के मामले को @NCPCR_ ने बेहद गम्भीरता से लिया है।

मैंने राज्य बाल आयोग के अध्यक्ष श्री देवेंद्र शर्मा से चर्चा कर एक संयुक्त टीम गठित की है,जो कल ललितपुर दौरा कर पीड़ित व परिवार से भेंट कर तथ्यों को एकत्रित करेगी। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) May 4, 2022

NHRC seeks report within 4 weeks

A notice has been issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the Director-General of Police concerning the case. The NHRC sought a report within four weeks.

A statement issued by NHRC noted it has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that when a 13-year-old girl went to register an FIR about her gang rape, she was raped by the in-charge of the police station in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the media report, carried out on May 4, 2022, the officer concerned has been placed under suspension and an FIR has been registered against him. The relevant sections of the POCSO Act have been applied. Other police officers posted at the police station have been suspended from the duty and a DIG level officer will be investigating the rape case.

Lalitpur rape case

SHO Tilakdhari Saroj was arrested on Wednesday by the Lalitpur from Prayagraj in connection with the case. So far, police have arrested six people in the case. This came after the ChildLine welfare committee reached out to the Lalitpur Superintendent of police about the crime after the teenager narrated the whole incident to the ChildLine officials. Following this, the SP immediately filed a case of gang rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj.

According to the multiple-rape survivor's mother, on April 22, four men took her daughter to Bhopal and raped there for three days. Then the girl was left at the Pali police station, where she was again sexually attacked, she alleged.

