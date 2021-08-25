Lalu Prasad Yadav Bats For Caste Census, Claims 'Arun Jaitley Had Given Written Assurance'

On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley had given written assurance on the caste-based census. He also said that caste-wise census is necessary to understand the population and economic status. Speaking to ANI, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "When I was MP, other leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Yadav along with me fought in Lok Sabha for a caste-based census. Arun Jaitley had given a written assurance earlier."

"We are very hopeful about it. It should be done to understand the population and economic status," he added.

Caste-based census: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet PM Modi

On Monday, August 23, a delegation of leaders from ten political parties, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste-based census. After the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that Prime Minster listened to all members on the issue. He also said that the delegation urged PM Modi to take an appropriate decision. "Recently a minister from the central government stated that the caste-based census will not be conducted. This made us anxious. Following this, all parties in Bihar including the Opposition met on the issue. It was then proposed to meet Prime Minister on the issue," he added.

Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the delegation met the prime minister for the caste-specific census in Bihar and the entire nation. "We are awaiting a decision on this now," he had said.

Why there is noise for caste-based census?

Since India's Independence, every census in the country has published data on SC (Scheduled Castes) and ST (Scheduled Tribes), but not on other castes. Due to the non-availability of caste-wise data, there is no proper information regarding the population of OBCs and others.

The Centre has so far refused to accede to demand. Last month, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, had said, "The Government of India has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census."

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credit: PTI)