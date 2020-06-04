'Lancet Paper Based On Which WHO Stayed HCQ Trials Consisted Of Loopholes': CSIR

The Lancet paper which flayed the usage of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to treat COVID-19 patients consisted of multiple loopholes, said DG CSIR Dr Shekhar Mande on Thursday.

Dr Mande made the statement after WHO resumed the trial of HCQ to combat COVID earlier in the day. The global body had put a stay on HCQ trial after a paper published in the coveted Lancet Journal mentioned that HCQ didn't help in curing Coronavirus and had an adverse effect on the patients.

Reverting to the Lancet paper, the CSIR pointed out the matter to the WHO and the editorial team of the journal asserting that the findings published had severe statistical problems and it's conclusions couldn't have stood the test of rime.

Terming WHO's decision to stop HCQ trial as a knee-jerk action, Dr Mande told Republic TV, "About ten days ago, a study was published in a prestigious journal called the Lancet and the lancet study showed that not only the HCQ is not good for treatment or has an effect but has an adverse effect. And when we looked at the paper on the next day, we realised that it had several loopholes and statistical problem and the conclusions could have not stood the test of time."

"So we wrote to WHO and the editor of the Lancet from our side saying that we don't believe that this paper is right, but WHO in the meanwhile had taken a knee jerk reaction and had stopped the trials of HCQ. All around the world, when the pressure built up because many others felt the same way we did and the matter was taken with the Lancet editor, now they have put an editorial expressing concern on their website and WHO has taken a note of it. Now, WHO has resumed the trials since this morning. We are very happy that WHO has resumed the trials of HCQ and we will have to wait and watch what the results of the trials are and after that, we will be able to tell whether it is effective or not," he added.

Dr Mande also told Republic TV that India has the potential of becoming a manufacturing hub after a vaccine for COVID-19 is produced.

"So on the vaccine front, there are two front-runners at present. China and the US have finished the phase 1 clinical trials and are getting ready for phase 2 clinical trials. We have to wait and watch, in a few months, we will know the results. Indian companies are extremely capable of producing a large amount of vaccine. So, as and when approval comes for the vaccine, I am sure Indian companies will go all out. India will become a global hub for vaccine manufacturing," said Dr Mande.

India is making several efforts in producing a vaccine against COVID-19. Whereas it is working on an indigenous product, at the same time, it has also collaborated at various global platforms to cultivate vaccine against COVID-19 which has rattled the world.

