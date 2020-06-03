WHO Executive Group Allows Resuming Solidarity Trial On HCQ, A Week After Pausing It

In a major decision, World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Executive Group, on Wednesday has allowed resuming all solidarity trials, including the one on Hydroxychloroquine, announced WHO director Dr.Tedros. He added that based on available mortality data, the members of the committee recommended that there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol. So far, more than 3500 patients have been recruited in 35 countries for the solidarity trial.

"The Executive Group received this recommendation and endorsed continuation of all arms of the Solidarity Trial, including hydroxychloroquine"-@DrTedros #COVID19https://t.co/oarCCl4y4q — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 3, 2020

On May 25, the same group had decided to temporarily pause the Hydroxychlorine (HCQ) trial while the data collected so far is reviewed. He added that the Executive Group's solidarity trial comprising of 10 countries will adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from this drug. Clarifying that the other arms of the trial were continuing, he added that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were generally safe for treating patients of autoimmune diseases or malaria.

In response to the move, India's apex science body - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) wrote to WHO expressing their disagreement over the suspension of the anti-malarial drug. The ICMR stated that the primary point of their difference in opinion with the WHO was the dosage standards between Indian and international trials which the bodies said would explain the efficacy issues of HCQ in treating COVID-19 patients. ICMR recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID-19 hospitals, frontline staff on surveillance duty in containment zones, and paramilitary/police personnel involved in coronavirus infection-related activities, but not for treating COVID-19.

This development comes days after India's Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took over as WHO Executive Board Chairman at the 147th session of the WHO Executive Board, held virtually. India was among 10 nations that were elected by the 73rd World Health Assembly to the Executive Board of the WHO for a period of three years. The same board met on Saturday and has decided to pause the trial as data gets reviewed by the Safety Monitoring Board and now has allowed resuming the trials.

