Lashkar Pakistan Commander Saifullah orchestrating ‘Over Ground Worker’ module in Kashmir

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s commander Saifullah is operating the ‘Over Ground Worker’ module in Kashmir to revive terrorism in the valley by providing oxygen to terrorists and radicalising youth to join terror groups in Kashmir. The revelation was made by two terror associates Mushaib Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib and Hilal Yaqoob Deva alias Sethi Soab, who were arrested yesterday by NIA from South Kashmir’s Shopian.

Sources informed Republic that both terror associates confessed to having been in touch with Lashkar Commander Saifullah through a particular social media platform. “Both Fayaz Baba and Yaqoob Deva were in touch with Saifullah and have been providing financial support to terrorists in Kashmir valley. They even helped terrorists in the transportation of weapons to felicitate terror attacks. Both were radicalising youth of Shopian to pick up guns on the directions of Saifullah,” he added.

Sajid Jutt alias Saifullah Sajid alias Langda is currently operating from Pakistan and has been tasked with the launching of terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan/ PoJK into Jammu and Kashmir as Launching Commander. He is handling the ‘Over Ground Network’ for Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir valley which acts as a backbone for terror activities.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh rupees on any information about Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur, Pakistan affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF)-an offshoot of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Ministry of Home Affairs in October last year designated Sajid Jutt as a terrorist under section 35 (a) (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. MHA notification available with Republic World reads, “Habibullah Malik @Sajid Jutt @Saifullah @Noomi @Numan @Langda @Ali Saiid @Usman Habib @Shani having date of birth on the September 3, 1982, son of Muhammad Rafique, resident of Village - Shangamanga, District Kasur, Pakistan is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT)/ The Resistance Front (TRF) and has been involved in radicalising Kashmiri youths and recruiting them into militancy through his network”.

It further went on to read that Saifullah is the key handler of terrorists who carried out the attack on Indian soldiers in Bhata Dhurian, District Poonch; 10 jawans of the Indian Army were killed in a deadly attack in Bhata Dhurian in the second week of October 2022. “Saifullah has been involved in drone dropping of arms and communication systems in Jammu region for Jammu and Kashmir based terrorists and has created a wide network of hardcore militants and has been masterminding multiple terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley including fidayeen attack against the army at Hyderpora, Srinagar in June 2013 and killing of Station House Officer Chadoora, Budgam in December 2013,” said MHA in its notification.