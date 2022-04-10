Lashkar Terror Funding: SIA Carries Out Searches At 6 Locations In Delhi-NCR, Kashmir

State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday carried out searches at six locations in Delhi-NCR and Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Searches were conducted in connection with the terror funding module of Pakistan-based terror groups to carry out secessionist activities in various parts of India.

“The case was initially registered by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) and during the investigation, it came into being that terror groups, especially Lashkar-e-Toiba, based in Pakistan, are raising funds and sending to India to sustain terrorist and secessionist networks, their programmes and activities in J&K and other parts of the country,” an official said.

He further added that a Pakistani terrorist of LeT has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to the LeT terrorists and terror associates inside India. Searches pertain to the investigation of FIR No.15/21 u/s 13, 21, 40 UA (P) Act, 120-B IPC Police Station CIK, Srinagar.

SIA carries out searches at 6 locations

SIA carried out searches in 6 locations; 3 in Delhi, 02 in Anantnag, and 01 in Faridabad which included premised of three advocates as part of the investigation into specific LeT funding channels. “The available evidence confirms that they are in touch with the mastermind in Pakistan whose identity is being withheld for operational secrecy. Banking transactions also confirm the trail of money transfers,” the official said.

Agency carried out searches at the premises of Advocate Moinuddin Ansari (Faridabad, Haryana), Advocate Kahorngam Zimik (GTB Nagar, Northwest Delhi), Advocate Mohd. Wasiq Khan (Opp Tayyab Masjid, Shaheen Bagh) and Sunil Upadhyay (Mandawali Fazalpur, New Delhi) in Delhi- NCR.

The official said, “To carry out searching the premises of the suspects, search warrants were obtained from the competent court of law, and teams were formed which carried out searches today in the morning simultaneously at several locations in the NCR and in the Kashmir valley. Delhi Police, CID cell in New Delhi, and Central agencies have played a crucial role in ascertaining the locations and other details”.