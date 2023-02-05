Laskhar Terror Module Busted In Telangana's Hyderabad, NIA Registers Case Under UAPA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case in the Lashkar terror module case which was busted in Telangana's Hyderabad. The central agency has lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 18, 18(b) and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The three accused have been identified as Zahed, Maaz Hasan Farooq and Samiuddin.

According to the NIA's FIR, Zahed who was accused in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad had recruited several youths namely, Maaz, Samiuddin and others, on the directions of handlers based in Pakistan belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/ISI. As per instructions of Pakistan-based handlers, Zahed conspired with his gang members to carry out terror acts including blast and lone wolf attacks in Hyderabad city to create terror in the minds of the common public, according to the FIR.

"It was also learnt that Zahed received hand grenades from his neighbouring country-based handlers and was planning to hurl at public gatherings/processions in order to create communal tension," the FIR said.

NIA registers case

It is pertinent to mention that an FIR was already registered against Zahed and his gang members in 2022 at Central Crime Station in Hyderabad. During the investigation, two hand grenades, two mobile phones, and Rs. 3,91,800 were seized from the premises of Zahed. After the NIA re-registered the case, the investigation will be carried out by the Hyderabad branch of the central agency.

"The Central Government is of the opinion that a Scheduled Offence under National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 has been committed and, having regard to the gravity of the offence, its inter-state & international linkages, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008," the NIA FIR read.