Last Golden Langur Inhabiting Guwahati’s Umananda Island Dies

General News

The last surviving golden langur of Guwahati's Umananda Island breathed its last. A forest official opened up about the possible reason behind its death.

Golden Langur

Humans, animals and other living organisms co-exist on the earth. But it seems like for some species, time on planet earth is running out. Endangered species like gorillas, tigers, rhinos among others on earth is on the verge of being extinct. Being one of them, Gee's golden langur has also started disappearing. Recently, a golden langur (Trachypithecus gee) that inhibited at the Umananda Island in the middle of the Brahmaputra in Assam died. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the heart-breaking news on February 26. 

According to the IFS officer's tweet, the langur who died was the last surviving golden langur on the island. He threw the light on the fact that golden langurs have become critically-endangered species which is endemic to Bhutan and some parts of western Assam.

According to a report published in a regional daily of Assam, the exact cause of langur’s death is yet to ascertained and they are expecting that the answers will emerge after a postmortem. Some conservationists observed that physical ailment, prolonged loneliness, and depression might have played a major role in shortening the primate's life. A forest official of Assam is also of the same opinion, according to the report.

Talking about the same, the official said that the habitat of Umananda is not suitable for the golden langur, which eats mainly leaves. Further, the report quotes him saying that the species get its shares of fruits from offerings by devotees in the temple. According to the report, sometimes the golden langurs also consume food items that they are not supposed to eat including bread, biscuit, cake among others. The same report also claims that inbreeding had been another persistent issue detrimental to their health. 

