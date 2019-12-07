Last Rites Of Army Jawan Killed In Avalanche Conducted At His Native Place In Rajasthan

The last rites of Indian Army's Northern Command jawan Havildar Rajendra Singh were performed at his native place in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on Saturday. Rajendra lost his life in an avalanche that had hit an army camp in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on December 3.

The Northern Command wing also took to their official Twitter handle and saluted 'the supreme sacrifice' of Havildar Rajendra Singh, Sepoy Amit, and Sepoy Kamal Kumar who were killed when an avalanche struck the army post. The Indian Army also offered condolences to the family of the martyrs.

Avalanche at army camps

Earlier on November 30, two Army personnel were killed after an avalanche hit their patrol at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

An Army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche during the early hours of November 30, Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia informed in a statement. He said an Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol. Army helicopters too were simultaneously pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims, he had said.

Despite the best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel perished in the avalanche. It was for the second time that an avalanche occurred in Siachen in the month of November.

