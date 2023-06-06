India News LIVE | Three More Succumb To Injuries In Odisha Train Crash; Death Toll At 278

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI
On the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star being observed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Khalistan Slogans were raised inside the temple premises. According to sources, supporters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale brandished swords, held posters while raising slogans.
Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 Km ,Location: Jhajjar, Haryana for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/FAdApdYV5r pic.twitter.com/9LUWXxV3MQ— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 6, 2023
"This incident (Odisha train crash) is TMC's conspiracy. Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of CBI investigation? These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway officials. How did these people know the conversation between two railway officials? How the conversation got leaked. This should come in the CBI investigation. If it doesn't come, I will go to court," said West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
The Railways have put the official death toll in the Odisha triple train crash at 278, stating that three more people have succumbed to their injuries. The state government's revised toll, however, remained unchanged at 275. Khurda Road division DRM Rinkesh Ray said that apart from 278 deaths, 1,100 people were injured in the June 2 accident.
Four people were injured in a firing incident by unidentified people in the Jaffrabad area. The police are investigating the matter The victim's mother Shayra Banu said, "My two sons were shot. They had no fight with anyone. I didn't see anyone else."