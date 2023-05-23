India News LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Mamata, Seek Support Against Centre's Ordinance

Last Updated:

15:18 IST, May 23rd 2023
Kejriwal to meet Mamata, seek support against Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

As part of a nationwide tour to garner support for his fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, according to an official. 

15:16 IST, May 23rd 2023
Delhi HC sets aside Delhi Mayor's decision for fresh elections of Standing Committee

Delhi High Court sets aside Delhi Mayor's decision calling for fresh elections of the six members to the MCD's Standing Committee. The HC passed an order on two petitions filed by Delhi BJP councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat challenging Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare a vote invalid during MCD's standing committee election. Earlier Delhi HC had stayed the re-election decision of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

 

15:07 IST, May 23rd 2023
UPSC declares results for Civil Services Exam 2022, Ishita Kishore secures top ranking

UPSC declares Civil Services Exam 2022 results. Ishita Kishore tops the ranking, Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N secure the second and third spot, respectively.

14:40 IST, May 23rd 2023
Government sets up special food stall JKRLM Millet Hub at 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meet

Government Sets up a special food stall "Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) Millet Hub" for guests in Sher-I-Kashmir International Centre during the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting

14:13 IST, May 23rd 2023
Former Maha CM Manohar Joshi admitted to hospital

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated. 

14:01 IST, May 23rd 2023
Kejriwal to meet Mamata to garner opposition support against Centre's ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to garner opposition support over the Delhi government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital, a party source said.

13:45 IST, May 23rd 2023
PM Modi to visit Ajmer on May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer in Rajasthan on May 31, said party leaders on Tuesday. He will address a public meeting on the occasion of the completion of nine years of his government. According to reports, BJP has started preparations to accord a grand welcome to the PM. 

13:26 IST, May 23rd 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a workshop on the Vibrant Villages Programme
13:26 IST, May 23rd 2023
Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot are not the only leaders in Rajasthan: Congress

"They (Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot) are not the only leaders in Rajasthan. There are many other leaders. I am speaking to all of them, to leaders of all communities," says Congress incharge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa when asked about action against Sachin Pilot. 

12:59 IST, May 23rd 2023
IPL betting racket busted by Delhi Police

Delhi police has busted an IPL betting racket that was running with the help of software. Three accused persons have been arrested in this matter from the Rani Garden area of Shahdara. The accused have been identified as Pankaj Bajaj, Ajay Malhotra and Atul Verma. Four Mobile Phones, a Dell and Acer laptop with Charger, Wi-Fi Router were recovered from the accused. A Case Under Section 3/4 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, 1955, has been registered & an investigation is underway. 

12:29 IST, May 23rd 2023
All cases related to Gyanvapi matter to be heard together

Gyanvapi mosque matter | Varanasi District Court orders clubbing of all cases, all eight cases to be heard collectively. Now, all the cases related to the Gyanvapi matter will be heard together in the same court. 

12:16 IST, May 23rd 2023
Siddaramaiah will be the CM for five years: Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil

"Siddaramaiah will be the CM for five years. If there was a power-sharing agreement, senior leaders would have been informed. There is no proposal like that. If there was such a proposal, KC Venugopal or AICC general secretary would have informed," said Karnataka minister and Congress MLA MB Patil. 

11:50 IST, May 23rd 2023
Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's son and party MLA BY Vijayendra meets CM Siddaramaiah
11:46 IST, May 23rd 2023
Foreign delegates receive traditional welcome at Jollygrant Airport
11:44 IST, May 23rd 2023
J&K: Ministry of Tourism and Govt of India committed to working with all the G20 member countries, says Kishan Reddy
11:36 IST, May 23rd 2023
Karnataka Congress leader and five-time MLA, UT Khader files nomination for the Speaker of Vidhana Soudha
11:27 IST, May 23rd 2023
PIL in Delhi HC against RBI, SBI over permitting ₹2,000 note exchange without ID proof reserved

Delhi High Court reserves the order on PIL challenging Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India (SBI) notifications, which permits the exchange of #Rs2000CurrencyNotes without obtaining any requisition slip and identity proof.

11:14 IST, May 23rd 2023
Rajinikanth pays last respect to veteran actor Sarath Babu

Actor Rajinikanth visited the residence of veteran actor Sarath Babu in Chennai to pay his last respects. Sarath Babu passed away on May 22. "He (Sarath Babu) was a good man. I never saw him angry. All of his films were a very big hit. He was very affectionate towards me. I feel sad on his demise," Rajinikanth said. 

10:53 IST, May 23rd 2023
PM Modi brought development schemes that empowered J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

"J&K has always been the centre of knowledge, wisdom & breathtaking landscape. For 30 years this land of peacefulness had to suffer from state-sponsored terrorism by our neighbouring country. However, PM Modi brought development schemes that empowered the state. J&K is now open to a new era that is open to growth, peace and development. Today J&K stands as one of the developed states in the country," said LG Manoj Sinha at the third G20 tourism working group meeting. 

10:42 IST, May 23rd 2023
Third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting underway in Srinagar

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dr Jitendra Singh and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant participate in the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting underway in Srinagar. This is the second day of the 3-day meeting.

10:19 IST, May 23rd 2023
People suffered a lot but now they witness change: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

As day two of the G20 tourism meeting began in Srinagar on Tuesday, the Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha addressed the G20 delegates. "Jammu and Kashmir is a victim of cross-border terrorism, people have suffered a lot due to terrorism but now it is witnessing change, development and growth," he said. 

09:42 IST, May 23rd 2023
Bengaluru man dies after drowning in stormwater drain

A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru, identified as Lokesh, died after drowning in a stormwater drain after allegedly slipping and falling in it. His body was found 5km away from the spot. A case of unnatural death was registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station. 

09:31 IST, May 23rd 2023
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi
09:07 IST, May 23rd 2023
Man found dead in a van near Yamuna Vihar Road

A man named Arjun (32) was found dead in a van near Yamuna Vihar Road, Jafrabad today. He had stab wounds on his neck. The FSL team & crime Team have been summoned. The van is a taxi from a company in Gurugram, Haryana. Further investigation is in progress, said Police officials. 

08:27 IST, May 23rd 2023
Indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out an engagement

Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out an engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target. This maiden endeavour showcases Indian Navy's Future Proof Combat Readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Navy said. 

07:55 IST, May 23rd 2023
BSF shot down Pakistani drone

BSF has shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the International border in Punjab's Amritsar. "Troops of 144 Corps of BSF conducted an operation in the BOP Rajatal area in which a drone has been shot down. 2 packets suspected to be of heroin have been seized," said Ajay Kumar Mishra, BSF Commandant, Amritsar. 

07:53 IST, May 23rd 2023
J&K LG Manoj Sinha along with G20 delegates attends cultural event in Srinagar
