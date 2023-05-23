India News LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Mamata, Seek Support Against Centre's Ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to garner opposition support over the Delhi government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital, a party source said.