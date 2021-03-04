Latest News: Akhilesh To Campaign For Mamata; SpaceX Rocket Explodes After Landing & More

Centre issues directives on digital guidelines

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all States and administrators of all Union Territories (UTs) clarifying that the powers under Part III of IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules. 2021 are administered by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to the release, the letter has also said that these powers have not been delegated to the state governments, district magistrates, or police commissioners.

Akhilesh to campaign for Mamata

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced that his party will support Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. On January 17, Yadav had said that BJP wants to win by spreading hatred hence he will support West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to defeat BJP. "We will support Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly elections to defeat BJP who wants to win by spreading hatred. In 2017 as well, they won in Uttar Pradesh by propagating hatred," Akhilesh Yadav had said.

US welcomes normalcy steps in J&K

The United States welcomed the steps taken by New Delhi on Wednesday to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with the democratic values of India. While speaking to media in the daily news conference, State Department Spokesperson of US Ned Price said, " The US, at the same time, continues to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely. The US policy with regard to Kashmir has not changed."

WTO Head visits Indian mission in Geneva

The newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala visited the Indian mission in Geneva, Switzerland on March 3. Her visit marked the first bilateral interaction she had following her appointment as the head of the global body. “We were the first country she decided to meet bilaterally and preferred the meeting at our place,” said the mission in a statement. Apart from meeting the Indian Ambassador Brajendra Navnit, Dr Okonjo-Iweala also held discussions with ambassadors of Colombia, South Africa and Canada.

SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes

SpaceX's latest Starship prototype went out in a blaze of glory. The bullet-shaped Starship SN10 spacecraft touched down successfully after a high-altitude test flight on March 3 (local time). While the vehicle exploded merely eight minutes after landing, the test marks a major milestone for the company which has failed twice in getting its super heavyweight launch vehicle back on land safely. land safely. The futuristic stainless-steel Starship SN10, which is its prototype for future mars landing, was launched from SpaceX's South Texas site at 6:15 p.m. EST.

