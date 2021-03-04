US Welcomes Steps Taken To Restore Full Normalcy In UT Jammu And Kashmir

The United States welcomed the steps taken by New Delhi on Wednesday to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with the democratic values of India.

While speaking to media in the daily news conference, State Department Spokesperson of US Ned Price said, " The US, at the same time, continues to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely. The US policy with regard to Kashmir has not changed."

He added, "They are not a zero-sum proposition when it comes to US foreign policy. We have productive, constructive relations, and productive and constructive relationships with one do not detract from the relationship we have with the other. It does not come at the expense of the relationship we have with the other."

Last month, the United States had welcomed the resumption of 4G internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir calling it an important step for local residents. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 5 decided to restore the 4G internet services in the UT.

READ | 'No Change In US Policy On J&K,' Says US State Department; Lets Twitter Fend For Itself

READ | Kremlin Says US Sanctions 'will Not Achieve Its Goal', Pledges 'reciprocity' Measures

4G services restored after 18 months

On February 5, the 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019. However, the 2G service on mobile phones was restored on January 25 this year and after 18 months the 48 services have been restored. Principal Secretary of the Home Department Shaleen Kabra had issued a notification and directed the Inspectors General of Kashmir and Jammu to "closely monitor the impact of the lifting of restrictions".

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah had welcomed the move to restore high-speed 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was better late than never. The announcement about the restoration of high-speed mobile internet came from Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson and Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal who said on Twitter "4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K".

DDC Polls 2020

In December, last year, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration emerged as the single-largest coalition in the first-ever District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party. While it was expected to perform well in the Jammu region, three of its candidates - Er. Aijaz Hussain, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, and Mina Lateef won in the Kashmir valley. While BJP won 74 seats, the Gupkar alliance won 112 seats. The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) put up a dismal performance by bagging 12 seats.

READ | US Expresses Concern About Tigray Conflict, Urges Ethiopia To Prevent Further Violence

READ | US: Over A Dozen Dead After SUV Carrying 27 Crashes, Human Smuggling Probe Launched

(With Agency Inputs)