Latest News: From Delhi Police Refuting Sushil Kumar Arrest Reports To Centre Vs Twitter

'Sushil Kumar not yet arrested, still on the run': Delhi Police refutes contrary reports

In the Chhatrasal Stadium Case, various media reports all through Saturday claimed that Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested in Jalandhar. Now, the Delhi Police has rubbished the reports that have created a huge buzz. Speaking to Republic TV, Delhi Police joint commissioner of Police Northern Range, SS Yadav refuted the reports of the wrestler's arrest and said that Sushil Kumar is still on the run. The reports also claimed that Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar has been arrested - this is untrue.

Twitter tags more BJP netas' tweets as 'Manipulated Media'; defies Centre's warning

Overlooking the 'strong communication' of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Twitter on Saturday extended its “manipulated media” label to tweets by five other BJP members. This time, tweets posted by verified accounts of Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP national social media in-charge Priti Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, BJP media panelist Charu Pragya, BJP Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, are tagged as "manipulated media". The tweets were all in connection to the alleged Congress 'toolkit'.

Patanjali clarifies Baba Ramdev'S allopathy views to IMA; 'He was reading a WhatsApp fwd'

Hours after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sought action against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his remark on allopathy, Patanjali Yogipeeth and its MD Acharya Balkrishna issued a statement claiming that the 'truncated' video being referenced was totally out of context. IMA's demand to prosecute Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act was triggered by a video being circulated on social media in which Baba Ramdev is allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). Issuing a statement on Saturday, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali claimed that the yoga guru was reading out a WhatsApp forward message received by him & others participating in the private event.

UP Govt extends 'partial COVID-19 lockdown' till May 31; essential services exempted

Shortly after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a press briefing on the current COVID-19 situation in the State, ACS Home Awanish Awasthi on Saturday informed that the "partial Coronavirus curfew" has been extended till 7 am on May 31. The ACS Home further mentioned that essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work, etc will continue uninterrupted.

Black Fungus: Gurugram man defeats COVID-induced disease with timely surgery

A 42-year-old Gurugram resident Pushkar Saran, who developed symptoms of Black Fungus such as pain in the left side of his face and watery and red eyes after contracting the virus, underwent Fess (Functional Endoscopic sinus Surgery) and debridement surgery, which have demonstrated the efficacy in Mucormycosis cases. Saran, who is presently on his way to recovery, advised others against taking steroids until and unless absolutely necessary and advised by doctors, after his own experience.

Bihar: NCPCR notice to Purnea SP over missing child post alleged communal attack on Dalits

The National Commission for Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to Purnea's Superintendant of Police (SP) after a three-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped during an incident of purported communal violence & mob attack in Village Majhwa on May 19. NCPCR's notice to Purnea's SP came after a complaint was registered alleging a mob attack on Dalit families at the village in Purnea district. In its notice, NCPCR claimed that a three-year-old boy had been reportedly kidnapped or is missing while atrocities were reportedly committed on various children of the community.