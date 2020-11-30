Latest News: KTR On BJP Politics; Biden Suffers Fracture, Rocket Hits Iraq's Refinery

BJP only knows ‘Jumla’ & ‘Hamla’: KTR

On the last day of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday hit out at the BJP saying that the party only knew two things: 'Jumla' (fake promises) and 'Hamla' (attack). Speaking at campaign rallies at Goshamahal, Sanath Nagar, and Secunderabad constituencies, KTR also asked what the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had done for the city in the last six years. "Tell me what NDA did to Hyderabad in the last six years?"

Katyusha Rocket hits oil refinery in Iraq's Salahudin Province

A rocket attack has caused a huge fire at an oil refinery in northern Iraq briefly halting operations, according to reports. The Katyusha rocket hit a fuel storage tank at the small Siniya refinery in Salahudin province on Sunday, November 29 and there were casualties reported.

Imran Khan & Bajwa's Gang visit ISI's HQ

'Naya' Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the headquarters of the country's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) where he was briefed about the latest security situation. His office said that a "comprehensive briefing was given to National and Military leadership on the regional and national security situation."

Joe Biden suffers 'hairline fractures' in foot

Joe Biden suffered "hairline fractures" in his right foot and will most probably require a walking boot for weeks, his physician has said on November 30 after the US president-elect slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog, Major. Dr Kevin O'Connor said, "Initial X-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging."

Canada extends review of Chinese state firm’s gold mine

Canada has extended a national security review of the Chinese takeover of a Canadian gold mining company operating in the country’s strategic far north worth USD 165 million. TMAC Resources said on Friday, November 27 that a federal review of China's state-owned Shandong Gold Mining’s takeover bid for the struggling miner had been extended for another 45 days.

