BJP Only Knows ‘Jumla’ & ‘Hamla’: KTR Claims Credit Hyderabad's Progress Before GHMC Polls

On the last day of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday hit out at the BJP saying that the party only knew two things: 'Jumla' (fake promises) and 'Hamla' (attack).

'First is Jumla and second is Hamla'

Speaking at campaign rallies at Goshamahal, Sanath Nagar, and Secunderabad constituencies, KTR also asked what the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had done for the city in the last six years. "Tell me what NDA did to Hyderabad in the last six years? Who brought the prestigious Apple, Amazon, and other major IT companies to Hyderabad? It is the BJP government which cancelled the ITIR project sanctioned by the UPA government for Hyderabad and acted against the hopes of youth in Telangana. BJP knows only two things, first is 'Jumla' and second is 'Hamla'," Rao said.

"Union Minister Amit Shah is saying ours is Nizam culture. Mahatma Gandhi, who is from your own Gujarat in 1920 said Hyderabad culture is Ganga-Jamuna 'tehzeeb' and people coexist here peacefully and the city stands as an example to India," he added. Rao also reacted strongly to the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay's "surgical strike" comment saying, "Do surgical strikes on poverty, corruption and on those who commit crimes against women, not on Hyderabad. Today, for a few votes and seats they are spoiling the peace and harmony of Hyderabad." He further said that the BJP government was on a selling spree, and if given the chance, they would sell GHMC too.

GHMC polls on December 1

The GHMC elections are set to take place on December 1, and the city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbaka Assembly seat in the recently concluded by-polls. As many as 1,122 candidates are in the poll fray for 150 wards in GHMC, constituting 24 Assembly segments with over 74.67 lakh eligible voters.

The Telangana Director General of Police Mahender Reddy had earlier said over 51,000 police personnel are being deployed for the GHMC polls. The entire effort is to ensure that the election passes off peacefully without any incident and people are allowed to exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner, he said. Polling will start at 7 AM on December 1 and end at 6 PM. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.

