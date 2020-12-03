Latest News: MDH Owner Passes Away; Telangana BJP Demands Re-polling; ISI Exposes Pak

China assures India about planned Brahmaputra Dam

After China's proposal to construct a 'mega' dam on the Brahmaputra river raised eyebrows in India, Beijing has said that it will take into consideration the interest of other countries before firming up any plan to develop it. On Monday, Chinese state media reported the country could build up to 60 gigawatts (GW) of hydropower capacity in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangbo river, known as the Brahmaputra in India.

MDH Masala owner dies at 98

On Thursday, December 3, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of renowned spice company Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) passed away at the age of 98. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi shared the news of his demise on Twitter and said that he was India's most inspiring entrepreneur. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid their tribute to the departed soul.

Telangana BJP demands re-polling in Hyderabad

Telangana BJP on Wednesday demanded re-polling in two wards under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), after the polling percentage recorded in both on December 1 was above 90%. "According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), if the polling percentage is above 80 or 90% and if anyone objects for it, then an inquiry should be called and re-polling must take place. So, the BJP Telangana has raised this issue as the polling percentage in these two wards is nearly 94%," he said.

Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif declared 'proclaimed offender'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday after the ex-premier failed to appear before it despite repeated summons served in connection with two corruption cases. The two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case about Sharif's appeals against convictions in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

Ivanka Trump quizzed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit

Ivanka Trump has been deposed by attorneys alleging that President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds, a new court filing reveals. The document, first reported by CNN Wednesday, notes that Ivanka Trump, the president's oldest daughter, and a senior White House adviser, was interviewed Tuesday by attorneys from the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office.

