MDH Masala Owner & Brand Ambassador Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Passes Away At The Age Of 98

On Thursday, December 3, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of renowned spice company Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) passed away at the age of 98. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi shared the news of his demise on Twitter and said that he was India's most inspiring entrepreneur. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid their tribute to the departed soul.

India's most inspiring entrepreneur,

MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning.

I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SOdiqFyJvX — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 3, 2020

Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul. https://t.co/gORaAi3nD9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 3, 2020