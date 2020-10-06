Latest News: Trump Returns To White House; FATF To Decide On Pak; India's COVID-19 Update

Trump discharged from hospital

United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday night after spending four days at a military hospital where he was treated for Coronavirus. As soon as he reached the White House he took off his mask despite White House physician Dr. Sean Conley saying that President Trump is not entirely 'out of the woods yet'.

FATF decision on Pakistan

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will decide on Pakistan's grey list status in a virtual meeting scheduled later this month, reports said on Monday. The international body had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked the country to devise a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019. However, the deadline was extended to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayawati wants justice for Hathras victim

BSP chief Mayawati advised the UP government on Tuesday to seriously concentrate on ensuring justice to the family of the Dalit woman allegedly gang-raped and killed in Hathras or it will become difficult to prevent heinous incidents. She stopped just short of calling the Yogi Adityanath government's claim of some people trying to incite caste conflict in the aftermath of the incident an "electoral trick". However, she added, the government can "still rectify its mistake" and provide justice to the victim's family.

PFI-linked men arrested on their way to Hathras

Four people said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit, were arrested at Mathura on Monday while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, police said. They said the four were taken into custody at Mathura's Math toll plaza where the police were checking vehicles after receiving a tip-off that some suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.

Assam CM slams Congress over corruption

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday accused the Congress of facilitating recruitment scams in every department and trying to cover up its "misdeeds" by criticizing the state government. The Congress has no moral right to find faults with others as it had emerged as "peddlers of corruption and indulged in brazen practices", he told reporters at Majuli. During the last four years, this government has given regular and contractual jobs to 80,000 youths of the state on the basis of merit and in a transparent manner, Sonowal said.

India's COVID-19 tally

India's total COVID cases rise to 66,23,815 of which 9,34,427 are active while 55,86,703 people have recovered. 1,02,685 people have died in India so far. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. A total of 8,10,71,797 samples tested in the country up to 5th October, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

