Lawyers Read Out Preamble Of Constitution At Supreme Court Lawns

A group of lawyers read out the preamble of the Constitution in the national capital on Tuesday at Supreme Court lawns to make people remember the constitutional values. Apart from senior lawyers Kamini Jaiswal and Sanjay Parikh, several lawyers were present on the occasion. The move comes in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Recently, the preamble was also read out in Madras High Court as a part of the anti-CAA protests.

"The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association today resolved to strongly condemn the violence against JNU students by anti-social elements. The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association today resolved to strongly condemn the violence against JNU students by anti-social elements. It further resolved to condemn the inaction on the part of the Delhi Police and called upon the authorities to act and ensure that the Rule of Law prevailed," the statement read.

Supreme Court to deal with CAA

With the reopening of the Supreme Court on Monday after winter vacation, all eyes will be on the adjudication of contentious issues including controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution. On January 22, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amended Citizenship Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

A fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday by an NGO challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, contending that the law renders a certain category of children as stateless. The writ petition was moved in the Apex court by advocate Ezaz Maqbool on behalf of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). The petition laid special emphasis on children's rights. It also challenged Section 3(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955 as arbitrary contending that it "lays down different parameters for granting citizenship to children born in India in different periods".

(with ANI inputs)

