CAA Protests: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'deaths By UP Police's Bullets', Visits Victims’ Kin

Slamming the 21 deaths in Uttar Pradesh due to anti-CAA protest violence, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, stated that 'all these deaths were caused by UP police's bullets', at Lucknow. The SP chief is currently visiting the families of victims who were killed in the Meerut violence. Visuals of Yadav's visit of the temporary accommodation of a victim named Mohammed Wakil have been released by the party.

Akhilesh: 'All deaths due to UP police'

सीएए विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान बर्बर अत्याचार में मारे गए मोहम्मद वक़ील के लखनऊ स्थित घर पहुँचे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी।शोकाकुल परिजनों से मिलकर जताई संवेदना! हर सम्भव मदद एवं न्याय संघर्ष में साथ लड़ने का दिया वचन। pic.twitter.com/MObvc9athW — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 5, 2020

Yadav has also demanded compensation, house, and job for Wakil's family living in rented accommodation during his visit. Furthermore, he added that the families of all those killed during protests should be given adequate compensation. Moreover, the party itself has offered a compensation of 5 lakhs to the anti-CAA victims' family.

संविधान बचाने के लिए CAA-NRC विरोधी आंदोलन के दौरान सरकार के बर्बर अत्याचार में जान गंवाने वालों के पीड़ित परिवारों एवं मृतक आश्रितों को पांच लाख ₹ की आर्थिक मदद देगी समाजवादी पार्टी। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 5, 2020

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on December 15 when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. Police have also booked 1000 Aligarh students in connection with the clashes. Moreover, the police have issued notice to over 500 people for allegedly inciting violence and damaging public property and to 'recover losses' as ordered by the Chief Minister.

