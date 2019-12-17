Kerala: LDF To Unite And Intensify Protest Against CAA, Form Human Chain On Jan 26

After a key meeting of the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) state committee sat together to discuss the Citizen (Amendment) Act, the alliance has decided to intensify its protest against the Central government's new act across Kerala.

"The meeting presided by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to launch a series of agitations across the state over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan informed a news agency on Monday after attending the meeting. Vijayaraghavan also stated that the front has also agreed to form a human chain on Republic Day, January 26.

Adding further to his statement, he said, "We have decided to carry out district-level agitations on Dec 19 in 14 district headquarters. LDF will mobilize thousands of Left supporters and raise protests against the new act. Prior to this, state-level campaigns have also been planned."

"Marches and Panchayat-level programs will be held across the state. There will be a three-tire action program that will culminate with the human chain across the state," Vijayaraghavan said.

The LDF, headed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is a coalition of around 10 ally parties. The party has been ruling in the state since 2016.

The ruling party and opposition in the state are on the same page when it comes to taking a stand against the Citizenship Amendement Act. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LoP Ramesh Chennithala participated in a joint protest on Monday.

Protest Against CAA

Multiple protests broke out across the country after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and has also received the assent of the President. The Citizenship Amendement Act aims to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities who have come to India fleeing from religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Only those who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, will be eligible to apply for citizenship of the country.

