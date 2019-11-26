Leopard Shows Up At Family Dinner In Maharashtra, All Escaped Unhurt

In a shocking incident, one of the families living in Maharashtra witnessed a leopard break-into their house while they were having their dinner. The family which resides in Pimpalgaon Rotha district of Maharashtra was havingg their dinner when they encountered a sudden uninvited guest. To their surprise, it was not a usual cat, but the big leopard that had entered their house while chasing their pet dog. The sudden encounter erupted into an upheaval among the family members. Surprisingly, the members of the family spontaneously exited their house premises and locked the leopard inside their house. Then they quickly called the forest department for emergency help and rescue of the leopard. The information reached the animal charity Wildlife SOS.

Soon the news spread like a fire and the local people gathered around the house. The Wildlife SOS, the team arrived on the location and witnessed more than 700 people waiting to catch a glimpse of the animal. The rescue team led by Dr Ajay Deshmukh, who is a senior veterinarian reported that the rescue operation was extremely challenging with the number of people surrounding the house. Such heavy crowd instigated a sense of fear in the leopard, who seemed reluctant to come out of the house. The team found the leopard hiding in the bedroom, resting on the top of a cupboard.

Leopard shot with tranquilizer

The rescuers in order to bring the leopard out of the house shot him with a tranquilizer. The four-year-old big cat then underwent a basic medical check-up. Once, the things were under control, the rescue team took the leopard to the forest. Dr Deshmukh said that while such rescue operations are carried out, it is important to take care of all the necessary protocols in order to reduce the chances of any mishappenings, the reason why the entire operation took three hours.

