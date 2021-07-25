Leopard Spotted In Maharashtra School; Netizens Applaud Team's Daring Rescue Operation

In a bizarre incident, a leopard broke into a Maharashtra school, located near a village near Ahmednagar district. The adult male big cat found itself caged into the school canteen and the animal rescue team, Wildlife SOS, along with officials of the Forest Department reached the location to rescue the leopard. A detailed story of the incident was shared by Wildlife SOS on its official Instagram handle and received much appreciation when the team successfully saved the leopard in Maharashtra.

Take a look at netizens' comments

The video has received more than 10,000 views so far and numerous comments came pouring in when netizens saw that the leopard in school was safely rescued by the team. A user commented, "Thank goodness no one was injured! and thank you for your treatment of the leopard!" Another user said, "I love reading stories like this one. The poor leopard was probably frightened and you helped save him without further harm. Thank you for your caring compassion for the wildlife it never goes unnoticed." While a third user commented, "Well done guys." However, other users shared heart and clapping hand emojis on the video for the amazing rescue operation.

Another leopard spotted in Maharashtra school on July 13

On July 13, an adult male leopard broke into the Maharashtra school canteen after it suffered injuries. The incident took place in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takali Dhokeshwar village, in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Forest Department officials along with members of wildlife group 'Wildlife SOS' reached the spot to carry out a rescue operation.

Wildlife SOS shared a detailed video of the big cat moving in the school canteen, on their official YouTube page. The officials and the wildlife conservation team ran a four-hour-long rescue operation in the government school to rescue the leopard. The details of the rescue operation were divulged in the post that was added along with the video. Firstly, they secured all the entry and exit points. Then wildlife group dug a hole in the kitchen door and shot a tranquilizer dart to "immobilize" the big cat. The leopard is currently under medical care and observation at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center in Junnar. Take a look at the video.

The video garnered over 22k views since the video was posted. While some users expressed their gratitude for saving the leopard, others showered their blessings in the comment section of the video. "Thank you for saving and treating this beautiful leopard. You are a blessing to this world!" one wrote. "Bless you Wildlife SOS angels for saving this beauty of a soul," wrote another. "I'm so glad this beautiful leopard was rescued. And thank you for not just killing it," wrote the third.

