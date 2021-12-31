Last Updated:

Let's Resolve To Bring In New Year With Endeavour To Usher In Progress In Society: President Kovind

"Let us resolve to bring in the new year with an endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country," President Kovind said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
President

Image: PTI


President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of New Year.

"May the new dawn of the new year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with an endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country," he said.

In a message, the president said, "On the joyous occasion of the new year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad." May the new year, 2022, bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life, Kovind said.

READ | Putin extends New Year wishes to President Kovind & PM Modi; hails India-Russia relations
READ | WHO shares hopeful message ahead of New Year, says 2022 will be end of COVID-19
READ | Happy New year 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, pics, greetings, Facebook & WhatsApp status
READ | IN PICS | New Zealand rings in New Year 2022 with firecrackers & festive lighting

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: Happy New Year 2022, Ram Nath Kovind, President Kovind New Year greetings
First Published:
COMMENT