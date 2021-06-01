Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair Takes Charge As Director-General Of Assam Rifles

Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) took over as the 21st Director General of the Assam Rifles (popularly known as Sentinels of the North-East) on Tuesday. He has rich experience of Assam Rifles and the North East, having earlier served as an Inspector General and a Company Commander in Assam Rifles, besides having commanded Assam Rifles battalions as a Brigade Commander.

About Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair

Lieutenant General Nair took charge as Assam Rifles chief at a ceremony of Shillong-based ARDG headquarters in Meghalaya. The General Officer was commissioned into the Sikh Regiment in 1985. An alumnus of Sainik School Satara, National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the prestigious Indian Institute of Public Administration, he has a vast combat experience in commanding his battalion (18 Sikh) in Siachen Glacier and Assam.

In addition, in the North East, he has been a Company Commander in Manipur and Sikkim, Battalion Commander in Assam, Brigade Commander in Manipur and in the recent past he has also been an Inspector General of Assam Rifles in Nagaland. An instructor in Infantry School, Mhow, Indian Military Training Team, Bhutan and a Directing Staff at the prominent Defence Services Staff College, he has also served in the Army Headquarters as a Colonel, Major General and Lieutenant General. The Lt General has additional experience of serving as Brigadier General Staff in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area and in the Defence Intelligence Agency.

In his last assignment at the Army Headquarters, he was the Director-General Recruiting, responsible for recruiting officers and jawans in the Indian Army. He has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal during his command as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland, Yudh Seva Medal during his command of a Brigade in Manipur and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card on three occasions.

Assam Rifles

India's oldest paramilitary force, Assam Rifles is responsible for providing security to the northeastern region and has a diversified role ranging from security to providing welfare, and developmental assistance to the people. The Director General of the Assam Rifles (DGAR) is known as the head of the Assam Rifles. The DGAR has their office is in the Headquarters DGAR which is situated in Shillong. The DGAR reports directly to the Minister of Home Affairs.